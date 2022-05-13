I Wont Let You Down – Japhet Loren Promises His Manager

Ghana based Tanzanian boxer, Japhet Loren has promised not to let his manager, Mr. John Marfo of Fight Ready Management down.

He disclosed this at a signing ceremony on Friday at the office of the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Loren who was adjudged the best boxer at the Fight Night 5 of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League said his target is to win the African and World titles at the Super Bantamweight division.

With a record of 19 fights, 12 wins, 2 draws and 5 loses, he said he has learnt a lot and improved massively since coming to Ghana.

He praised his coaches Lartekwei Lartey and Daniel Donkor of the Fit Square Boxing Gym as well as his gym mates for the encouragement and support.

Ranked second in Tanzania before coming to Ghana, he said his ambition is to become one of Africa’s best and he thanked Mr. John Manfo for his love.

“I promise not to let him down, because he has done much for me and we are working closely to reach the titles ” he expressed.

According to Loren, Ghana is a very good place for boxing, and he is enjoying the food, weather and the sport.

He named America top boxer, Terrence Crawford as his Idol.