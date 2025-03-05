i2 Development Ghana Achieves Prestigious ISO Certification in Real Estate

i2 Development Ghana LTD, a leading developer behind the luxurious Prestige development, strategically located in the enclave of Kotoka International Airport, has attained a significant milestone in its quest for excellence in the real estate sector.

The company has been awarded a prestigious certification, ISO 9001:2015, for fulfilling the requirements of the Quality Management Systems for its efforts in the real estate industry. This certification is a testament to i2 Development’s commitment to quality and professionalism in the industry.

The certification, formally recognized by L. Moran, Business Manager of SGS United Kingdom Limited, underscores that i2 Development’s Quality Management System has been assessed and certified as meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2015 standards. This achievement positions i2 Development as a market leader and a benchmark for quality in the Ghanaian real estate sector.

In an interview, Mr. Youssef Aitour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development, said: “We are proud to have received this certification. It reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meet and exceed our client’s expectations of a vision of elevated luxury. This certification, obtained after a thorough process, reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our unwavering commitment to our clients.”

By obtaining this certification, i2 Development distinguishes itself as a reliable and trustworthy player in the real estate industry.

The ISO 9001:2015 Certification encompasses various essential areas, including project management, risk management, customer satisfaction, and quality assurance processes. It signals to potential buyers and investors that i2 Development adheres to international best practices and maintains a relentless focus on quality throughout processes. This focus not only enhances the company’s reputation but also assures clients of the integrity and safety of the properties they are investing in.

Furthermore, the properties developed by i2 Development, particularly the Prestige project located adjacent to Ghana’s flagship Terminal 3, set a new standard for urban living in the area. The project is designed to offer more than just a place to live; it aims to foster a vibrant community that enriches the lives of its residents. With modern amenities, thoughtful design, and sustainability at the forefront of development strategies, i2 Development is raising the bar for what consumers can expect in residential living.

The impact of this certification extends beyond just i2 Development, however. The company’s commitment to quality encourages other developers to elevate their standards. The hope is that this move will contribute broadly to improving the overall quality in the real estate sector and promote healthy competition that ultimately benefits consumers.

As Ghana continues to develop and modernize, the demand for high-quality residential and commercial properties will only grow. i2 Development’s successful attainment of this certification places it in a prime position to capitalize on these opportunities while simultaneously raising expectations across the real estate industry.