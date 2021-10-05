I3 die in a road accident in Ghana

At least 13 people were killed and 11 injured in a fatal road accident Sunday in the Ashanti region of Ghana, police confirmed Monday.

The deaths occurred when a cargo truck loaded with bags of pepper rammed into the mid-section of a commuter bus at a community about 51 km south of the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, the police said.

Shaibu Abubakar Sadique-Osei, the Konongo Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told the media that the cargo truck traveling from Kumasi to Accra veered off its course after running into the rear of another moving truck, and then crashed into the side of an oncoming commercial bus, killing 13 people on the spot.

The police said the 11 injured passengers, including a toddler, were receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at a morgue in a nearby community.

The police have detained the drivers involved in the accident to assist in investigations. Enditem