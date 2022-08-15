IAA adjudged Ghana School of Law “Best Internal Audit Unit”

Internal Audit Agency (IAA), an advisory body of the Ministry of Finance has adjudged the Ghana School of Law as the “Best Internal Audit Unit”- MDA’s category in the Agency’s Annual Awards to Institutions.

“The Board and Management of the Internal Audit Agency is pleased to inform you that, following assessment of your nomination and work in the 2021 Auditing year, your organisation emerged as the “Best Internal Audit Unit”- MDA Category in the Agency’s Annual Awards to Institutions.

A letter signed by Dr E.O. Osae, Director General, IAA, said the award will be presented on Thursday August 18, 2022, during the 2022 Internal Audit Conference to be held at the Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The Ghana School of Law was established in 1958 by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and was the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The school is the leading Law school in the Sub-region and serves students from other Commonwealth Countries in the Sub-region.