As Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean continues to spark an international backlash, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief has told Xinhua he takes these concerns “seriously” and has called for “transparency.”

Disclaimer:

News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505