IAEA to regulate Ghana’s Nuclear Power Plant

Professor Seth Debrah, Director, Nuclear Power Institute, says the country’s first nuclear power plant will be highly regulated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

This has become necessary to address safety and environmental concerns of the public and some organisations.

The IAEA is the world’s centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Prof Debrah, speaking at a media workshop for Regional Managers of Ghana News Agency and selected Editors, noted that the country could not build or operate a nuclear power plant if it did not meet the requirements of the IAEA and said the country was on course.

He noted that Ghana had completed the first of the three phases that would give it the greenlight to build and operate a nuclear power plant for cheap and reliable electricity.

Prof Debrah said some activities under the phase one were the human resource development, public acceptance, grid system studies, site survey and environmental scoping studies, and meeting legal and regulatory requirements.

Dr Debrah noted that since Ghana began the second phase, some activities underway were site characterisation, environmental impact study, feasibility studies, bid invitation and preparation, bid evaluation, local infrastructure and feasibility studies.

Ghana will then move to the final phase if all the activities stipulated by the IAEA under the second phase are completed, reviewed and approved.

Mr Daniel Wordson, Manager, Executive Office, Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), noted that nuclear was safe adding that the regulations from IAEA could not allow any country to ignore the safety, security and safeguard principles in constructing a nuclear power plant.

Dr. William Amuna, Tech. Controller, MiDA and former GridCo CEO, noted that nuclear would deliver reliable, affordable and clean electricity.

Dr Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director, NPG, said the country would by the end of the year, select one of the four identified sites for the construction of the nuclear plant.

The Nuclear Power Ghana as an owner/ operator, Nuclear Regulatory Authority as the regulator and the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organization are the three key institutions spearheading the Nuclear Power Project.

The workshop organised by the Nuclear Power Ghana was on the theme: “Nuclear Safety and Environmental Concerns, Strengthening Public Understanding.”