IAGP Urges Global Leaders to Intensify Efforts in Combating Violent Extremism

In a resounding call to action, the International Association for Global Peace (IAGP) has implored world leaders to ramp up their commitment to combat the pervasive issue of violent extremism.

The organization advocates for the swift implementation of a comprehensive program that squarely addresses the core elements of prevention, intervention, and rehabilitation, thus targeting the very origins of radicalization.

IAGP asserts that violent extremism constitutes an immense threat to the stability and security of nations and communities across the globe. In the African context alone, it has exacted a staggering toll, claiming thousands of lives and inflicting economic losses surpassing $100 billion.

This ominous specter continues to thwart the attainment of vital development objectives.

In a recent media interview, Raphael Godlove Ahenu Jr., the International President of IAGP, articulated how violent extremism imperils the security and fundamental rights of global citizens, while simultaneously undermining the pursuit of enduring peace by countless nations.

He underscored the gravity of this threat, labeling it a significant peril to global peace, stability, and social harmony.

Addressing the factors that fuel this alarming trend, Mr. Ahenu Jr. highlighted ideological indoctrination, socio-economic marginalization, political grievances, online radicalization, and governance failures as principal contributors.

This escalating menace, he contended, has precipitated catastrophic consequences such as the loss of innocent lives, the obliteration of communities, and the erosion of trust among diverse populations.

Mr. Ahenu Jr. issued a poignant call for immediate action to tackle the root causes of violent extremism and devise effective strategies to counter its pernicious expansion. He emphasized that this challenge transcends borders and necessitates societal solutions in which all stakeholders play a pivotal role.

As the founder and CEO of the Global Media Foundation, Mr. Ahenu Jr. shed light on how many violent extremists actively recruit disaffected youth, inciting them to perpetrate acts of violence.

He lamented that while young women and men in affected regions yearn for opportunities to realize their potential, they are often ensnared by the trappings of poverty, marginalization, unemployment, and underemployment, leaving them bereft of the essential literacy, skills, and capabilities needed to surmount these hurdles.

This vulnerability makes them susceptible targets for recruitment by extremist groups who exploit their frustrations.

Mr. Ahenu Jr. disclosed that IAGP is actively seeking partnerships and funding from international donors, governmental agencies, and private sector entities to ensure sustained financial support for the implementation of its ambitious program.