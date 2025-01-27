IAS Urges Immediate Restoration of PEPFAR Funding to Prevent Catastrophic Loss of Life

The International AIDS Society (IAS) has issued a dire warning following the freezing of funding to the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a move that places millions of lives at risk.

On the first day of his presidency, Donald Trump signed an executive order halting new government spending on foreign aid projects, which was followed by an unexpected “stop-work order” on January 24, freezing funding for all existing PEPFAR grants and contracts.

Beatriz Grinsztejn, President of IAS, stressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is a matter of life or death.” PEPFAR, which provides lifesaving antiretroviral treatment to more than 20 million people worldwide, is now at a standstill. The cessation of funding means that millions who rely on the program for HIV treatment may soon go without critical medication. Grinsztejn warned that if this continues, people will die, and HIV rates will rise again.

Since its establishment in 2003, PEPFAR has been the largest commitment by any country to combat a single disease. The U.S. has invested over USD 110 billion in global HIV efforts, saving 26 million lives and preventing millions of new HIV infections in more than 50 countries. As PEPFAR itself affirms, its success has been made possible by the steadfast commitment of the U.S. government and the generosity of American taxpayers.

The IAS is calling on policymakers to urgently restore funding to PEPFAR, emphasizing that the survival of millions of individuals depends on it. The organization’s message is clear: Without immediate action, this critical program’s progress in the fight against HIV could be undone, reversing years of global public health gains.