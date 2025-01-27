IAS Warns of Devastating Impact as US Reinstates “Global Gag Rule” on HIV Response

The International AIDS Society (IAS) has issued a stark warning regarding the reinstatement of the “global gag rule” (Mexico City Policy), predicting severe consequences for the global HIV response, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The policy, reimposed by US President Donald Trump shortly after taking office, prohibits foreign organizations that receive US health aid from providing, referring for, or advocating for abortion services, even if they use non-US funds for these services.

IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn expressed grave concern, stating, “The cost of reimposing this rule will be paid in hardship, human lives, and a reversal of some of the most important gains in the HIV response.” Grinsztejn emphasized that the global gag rule would lead to major disruptions in health services, including HIV and reproductive health services, particularly in regions most affected by the HIV epidemic.

The rule, which has been shown to exacerbate health crises, is feared to fuel the HIV pandemic further. The Mexico City Policy has been linked to an estimated 90,000 new HIV cases and nearly 30,000 maternal and child deaths annually, largely due to the disruption of essential HIV and healthcare services. Most of the fatalities have been among children, further compounding the toll the policy takes on vulnerable populations.

The IAS has called for science-based policies that prioritize healthcare access, stressing that a world free of HIV is built on the protection of women’s healthcare rights, not their restriction. The reinstatement of the global gag rule, according to the IAS, undermines efforts to contain the HIV epidemic and protect public health.