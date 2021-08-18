IATA is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says it is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan as safe and secure flight operations are the top priority for aviation.

A statement issued by the Corporate Communications Office of IATA said owing to recent developments, the Kabul FIR (Afghanistan airspace), which served major traffic flows between Europe and Asia, was now without provision of a civilian Air Traffic Service.

“Airlines have advised IATA that they are avoiding the airspace,” it said.

The statement said IATA was participating in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Coordinated Contingency Coordination Team, which has been activated.

It said this standard protocol for managing such situations combined the resources of ICAO and IATA in the regions involved, all affected States, and Euro control.

It said traffic through Afghan airspace was lower than usual because of reduced demand due to COVID-19 and States near Afghanistan have indicated they could accommodate additional traffic.

The use of alternative routes through these States would support safe and secure operations but would have time, operational and fuel impacts upon airlines.

It said Airlines normally using Afghan airspace and IATA were maintaining constant coordination and communication through the standard contingency protocols and sharing information via the IATA Global Tactical Operations Portal.