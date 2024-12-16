IATA Launches Air Cargo Device Assessment Program to Ensure Compliance with Safety Standards

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has introduced the Air Cargo Device Assessment Program to evaluate and validate air cargo tracking devices, data loggers, and sensor-equipped devices for adherence to rigorous industry safety standards.

This move comes in response to the growing demand for safe transport of sensitive cargo, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, electronics, and high-value goods.

Brendan Sullivan, IATA’s Global Head of Cargo, explained that the rapid expansion of these segments has led to increased reliance on battery-powered electronic devices to monitor cargo during transit. The new assessment program aims to ensure that these devices meet the strict safety regulations outlined in IATA’s Recommended Practice 1693, which provides essential guidelines for electromagnetic compatibility and battery safety. Validation data for approved devices will be available via IATA’s ONE Source platform, offering stakeholders a central resource for finding compliant tracking solutions.

The first product to be validated under the new program is THE BOX, a reusable smart packing solution developed by LivingPackets Group. Denis Mourrain, the company’s COO, emphasized the importance of IATA validation, noting that it provides global recognition for their innovation and ensures compliance with international safety standards. THE BOX, designed for air cargo, represents a significant leap in packaging solutions, making it universally acceptable for use across the air cargo industry.

The IATA Air Cargo Device Assessment Program offers multiple benefits across the supply chain. For manufacturers, it streamlines the validation process, reduces documentation requirements, and facilitates easier access to airline contacts for device approvals. Airlines will benefit from safer operations, as the program reduces the risk of undeclared devices and simplifies internal approval workflows. Shippers and forwarders will gain centralized access to information on approved devices, enhancing their ability to plan shipments and select the most suitable carriers. Ultimately, the program aims to improve the delivery of time- and temperature-sensitive shipments, reduce waste, and maintain cargo integrity throughout its journey.