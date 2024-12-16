IATA Reports Modest Growth in Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, Calls for Urgent Policy Action

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production is set to reach 1 million tonnes (1.3 billion liters) in 2024, doubling last year’s output, but falling short of earlier forecasts by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the industry body said in a new report.

The latest data reveals that SAF still accounts for just 0.3% of global jet fuel production and 11% of renewable fuel capacity, with key production facilities in the United States delaying their ramp-up until 2025.

Despite this, IATA remains optimistic for the longer term, projecting SAF production will increase to 2.1 million tonnes (2.7 billion liters) by 2025. However, the industry faces slow growth due to mixed signals from governments and continued subsidies for fossil fuel production, which are undermining the development of cleaner energy alternatives.

“SAF volumes are increasing, but disappointingly slowly,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said. “Airlines are eager to buy SAF, but investors remain cautious, waiting for guarantees of returns. Governments need to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and replace them with targeted incentives for SAF production.”

IATA’s analysis shows that aviation’s decarbonization, including SAF adoption, must be considered part of the broader global energy transition. Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist, stressed that the shift to renewable fuels will benefit industries beyond aviation, creating broader economic and environmental gains.

To meet the aviation industry’s ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, IATA estimates that between 3,000 to 6,500 new renewable fuel plants will be required, with an annual capital expenditure of approximately $128 billion—less than half the amount invested in solar and wind energy from 2004 to 2022.

IATA is urging governments to create clear, consistent policies to accelerate SAF production. “We need to see action quickly to scale up renewable energy production,” Walsh added. “Governments can help by redirecting subsidies currently given to fossil fuels into clean energy alternatives like SAF.”

IATA outlined three critical measures to accelerate SAF growth: increasing co-processing at existing refineries, diversifying SAF production through alternative pathways, and establishing a global accounting framework to track SAF purchases and prevent emissions double-counting.

Public support for SAF is strong, with 86% of travelers backing government incentives to expand production, according to an IATA survey. As airlines face pressure to reduce emissions, the path forward will depend on swift government action to ensure SAF becomes a cornerstone of aviation’s green future.