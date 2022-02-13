IATC West Africa Boss grabs International Relations Personality of the year award

The West Africa Regional Director of the India Africa Trade Council (IATC), Mr Jeremiah Quayson, was adjudged the International Relations Personality of the year at the fourth edition of the Youth Excellence Awards (YEA) Africa.

The programme, which was held last Friday, at the plush Movempick Ambassadors Hotel saw many other youthful individuals winning various award categories for exhibiting excellence in their various fields of work.

The YEA is among others, aimed at recognizing the effort of young individuals who are creating positive impacts in their respective societies through their profession.

Mr Quayson was appointed to head the Corporate Affairs of the IATC in the West African subregion last year and has since exhibited professionalism in the discharge of his duties.

Aside his selflessness and dedication to his corporate responsibilities, Mr Quayson is also a philanthropist known for supporting the most vulnerable in Ghanaian society and also his passion for speaking against all forms of abuse.

Mr Quayson was appointed Director of Corporate Affairs at the headquarters in Bangalore and later raised through the ranks to regional executive director of West Africa.

He expressed gratitude to organisers of the awards scheme for recognising his effort and assured that he would continue to work selflessly to promote the good course of the IATC and Ghana at large.

“I am very happy about the recognition and honour. This award is dedicated to all persons making positive impacts in Ghana and beyond. I am also very grateful to the IATC for giving me the opportunity to serve West Africa,” he added.

The IATC is a privately funded non-governmental organization, established to promote business between India and Africa.

IATC is focused on propelling the major integration projects initiated by the esteemed governments of the member countries to their effective realisation.

Source: Raissa Sambou