IAWPA Demands Justice and Support for Victims of Violence During 2024 Elections

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) is calling for justice following the tragic deaths of four individuals during the 2024 elections.

The organization has urged the government to take immediate steps to hold accountable those responsible for the fatalities.

IAWPA is also advocating for the establishment of an election emergency fund to support the families of the deceased and individuals injured during the election-related conflicts. The proposed fund would provide essential financial assistance to affected families, helping them access medical care, counseling, and other services necessary for their recovery and well-being.

In alignment with its mission to promote universal peace and justice, IAWPA emphasizes the need for collective responsibility and humanitarian support in the wake of such tragedies. The organization seeks to foster international cooperation and encourage youth engagement in humanitarian causes to advance peace and social change.