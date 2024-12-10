IAWPA Ghana Condemns Recent Electoral Violence, Calls for Peaceful Coexistence

IAWPA Ghana has issued a strong condemnation of the recent violence and unrest in various parts of the country, allegedly involving youth groups affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The disturbances were reportedly sparked by delays from Electoral Commission officers during the electoral process.

In its statement, IAWPA Ghana underscored the importance of maintaining peaceful elections and called on all stakeholders to work together to promote calm and stability. The organization emphasized that such violence undermines the democratic process and calls for a collective effort towards peaceful coexistence.

Aligned with its mission to foster peace and social change, IAWPA Ghana advocates for local communities to become agents of peace, promoting tranquility and positive transformation on a global scale. The group’s stance echoes its commitment to conflict resolution and youth involvement in peacebuilding efforts.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has also taken steps to address concerns surrounding electoral violence, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

IAWPA Ghana’s condemnation of the violence serves as a vital reminder of the need for unity and cooperation in ensuring a peaceful and stable Ghana, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue and respect for the democratic process.