IBA Ordinary Congress and Global Boxing Forum to be held in Dubai

The Ordinary Congress of the International Boxing Association (IBA) is to take place on 9 December in Dubai, UAE.

National Federations have received the official invitation to participate in the Congress, which will be conducted in a hybrid format.

The Congress will vote to elect one woman to become the IBA Board of Directors member from the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) due to the vacant position.

The registration of delegates for the IBA Ordinary Congress commenced on 30 September and ended on 31 October.

National Federations were allowed to submit their proposals according to the IBA Constitution no later than 9 October.

Each proposal should be accompanied by an explanation of the item and the reasons prompting its inclusion in the Congress’s agenda. The final agenda will be communicated no later than 1 month before the Congress.

The IBA has scheduled the Global Boxing Forum and IBA Champions’ Night to be held alongside the Congress.

Last year the three events were held in Abu Dhabi.

‘As we convene for the IBA Ordinary Congress in Dubai this December, our commitment remains unwavering to the development of boxing worldwide and the unity of our Boxing Family. This year, not only do we welcome our National Federations in a hybrid format, but we also take another step forward in transparency and integrity. Our dedication to progress is clear, and as we look forward to the Global Boxing Forum and the IBA Champions’ Night, we carry with us the legacy of last year’s successful events in Abu Dhabi,’ IBA President Umar Kremlev commented.

Source : IBA