IBA President Meets Nana Akufo Addo

On Tuesday December 12, Ghana’s Minister Of Youth And Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif led the President of the International Boxing Association, Mr. Umar Nazarovich Kremlev, and the President of the Association of African Sports Confederations (UCSA), Major General Ahmed Nasser, on a courtesy visit to H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic.

Mr. Kremlev and Major Nasser were in Ghana to make preparations for the forthcoming 13th African Games, Accra 2023 scheduled to take place in Accra next year.

During the meeting, President Akufo-Addo expressed unwavering commitment to ensuring that the 13th African Games in Accra stand as a pinnacle in the history of the event. He earnestly called upon the leaders of the sports federations to extend their support to Ghana, thereby contributing to the realization of a truly successful sporting spectacle.

The president of the International Boxing Association, IBA, Umar Kremlev expressed his eagerness to establish a collaborative relationship with Ghana.

The primary aim of this partnership is to bolster the growth and development of boxing in the country. Mr Kremle, revealed this after meeting with President Akufo Addo.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Abraham Kotei Neequaye was also in attendane minus the President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Mr. Ben Quartey, whoes federation is going to compete at the upcoming All African Games in 2024, Accra Ghana.

Mr. Ben Quartey was at the IBA Congress in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).