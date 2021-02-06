Ibadan Book Club, one of the reading arms of the Society of Young Nigerian Writers (SYNW) has partnered with Race Course, a newly established leisure centre recently cited inside the Lekan Salami Stadium Adamasingba to promote and revive moribund reading culture in Ibadan and Oyo State in general.

This was contained in a statement signed by Wole Adedoyin in Ibadan on Thursday.

The newly established leisure centre was built to accommodate literary podium where writers, artists and book lovers can meet to read, discuss, hone and share educative and informative books. The idea behind this is to make the Centre a book and literary oriented apart from other services rendered at the centre.

Every last Saturdays of every week and month, book lovers, writers, artists will be converging at Race Course to discuss old and latest books, read to an interesting audience, meet the guest writer and reader and also get their works published in the newsletter of the club.

Ibadan Book Club is an initiative of Society of Young Nigerian Writers. It was established by the Society in order to contribute its own quota towards the growth and development of Reading Culture in Oyo State. Ibadan Book Club consists of group of people who get together, periodically meet to discuss the book they have read, and to exchange such books. The members of the club encourage each other, and learn to read with a critical awareness, articulating their opinions on a particular book with the others. Certain types of books not available or read receive attention through the book club.

Few of the publications published by Ibadan Book Club are: Olubadan Centenary Anthology: A Collection of Essays, Articles, Poems and Artworks on Oba (Dr.) Samuel Odulana, Odugade 1, Voices from Oja Oba Market and lastly Senator Abiola Ajimobi: Memories, Dreams, Reflections of A Mind Always in Motion.