iBASIS Extends Global IoT Partnership with Cycling Team Visma | Lease a Bike

Communications provider iBASIS has renewed its partnership with professional cycling team Visma | Lease a Bike to enhance connectivity across international races, including the Tour de France.

The collaboration, now in its fourth year, supports 75 active SIM cards powering 50 vehicles and four team buses, enabling real-time data sharing and logistics for 230 staff members during competitions.

The IoT solution ensures seamless cross-border connectivity without roaming restrictions, critical for coordinating race strategies and performance analytics. Wesley de Veer, ICT Lead at Visma | Lease a Bike, reported a 30% improvement in network reliability since adopting iBASIS technology. “Their flexible, multi-network approach guarantees uninterrupted access during races,” he said.

iBASIS Vice President Joachim de Wild emphasized the tailored infrastructure, which includes a 15TB shared data pool for post-race analysis and communication. The system supports 72 annual races across 20 countries, with connectivity maintained before, during, and after events.

The partnership will be highlighted at the GSMA Wholesale Agreements and Solutions event in Dubai next week, showcasing its role in elite sports operations. Visma | Lease a Bike, a top contender in events like the Giro d’Italia, relies on the technology to streamline athlete performance tracking and logistics.

iBASIS, serving over 1,000 global clients, specializes in IoT and mobile data solutions. The cycling team, based in the Netherlands, is recognized for data-driven training and operational efficiency. The alliance reflects increasing reliance on advanced telecom infrastructure in competitive sports to manage complex, cross-border demands.