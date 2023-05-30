IBF 38th Convention in Chicago, Illinois

The IBF’s 38th Annual Convention will take place at The Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park, in Chicago, Illinois from May 28 – June 1, 2023. After 38 years, we will be returning to the Midwest to celebrate the IBF’s 40th year. The IBF celebrated its 2nd Annual Convention in Dearborn, Michigan in 1985 and our return to the region is long overdue. We are excited for this milestone event and are looking forward to connecting with the boxing community in Chicago and the Midwest.

Having been voted Best Big City for 6 years in a row by CondéNast Traveler, Chicago is a great destination for our convention with convenient airlift and lots to explore. Chicago boasts one of the best food scenes in the world with a multitude of excellent restaurants, unbeatable arts and attractions, exciting nightlife, and miles of public green spaces as well as a beautiful lakefront and lively Riverwalk for you to enjoy.

The Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park is located in the heart of Downtown Chicago, is easily accessible form Chicago O’Hare and Chicago Midway Airports, and within walking distance of the city’s many attractions and eateries. The room rate for our convention is $189.00 and includes complimentary Wi-Fi, use if the fitness facilities, discounted valet parking and a 15% discount on food items at the hotel restaurant. Taxes are not included in this rate. The discounted room rate is available from May 26 to June 3, 2023, based on availability.

The IBF team are working on preparations to make this an excellent convention. Aside from the informative meetings and seminars, the attendees can look forward to the always anticipated Meet the Champions Cocktail and the Annual Awards Gala. More detailed information will be sent in the coming weeks regarding reservations and discounts.

We hope that you can attend our 38th Annual Convention and look forward to seeing you in Chicago!

