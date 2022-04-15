IBF Congratulates George Ashie

Ghana’s George Ashie aka ‘Red Tiger’ has received a congratulatory message from the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

The letter dated 13th April, 2022 and signed by Carlos Ortiz Jr. Championships Chairman of the IBF, addressed to  George Ashie care off Mr. Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye, Box Office Sports Limited, box.sports@live.com said “The IBF is honoured to officially award you the IBF Africa Jr. Welterweight Championship title . Your win over Robert Quaye on March 6, 2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra Ghana, West Africa, proves to the world you are a true champion”.

“We commend you for acquiring this great accolade and know you will represent the IBF with great honour , distinction and integrity”.

“When the time comes, we will contact you regarding future mandatory defenses”.

The letter was copied to Daryl Peoples and George Martinez.

Mr. Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye, the promoter of the Independence Day ‘Rumble To Freedom’ thanked the IBF and hoped for more title bouts for Ghanaian boxers.

