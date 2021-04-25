Mr. Bayaga Amidu Fatawu,

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J), has appealed to the alumni to support their alma mater.

Mr. Bayaga Amidu Fatawu, the SRC President, said they should be supportive of projects meant to enhance academic work, students’ development and welfare.

“The Council thinks our former students have a critical role to play in these difficult times, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak which had affected the funding of students’ activities,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA in Kumasi at the sidelines of the ‘31st Face of IBM&J’, an entertainment talent-hunt event designed by the Council to showcase the potential of male students in the creative arts.

Mr Fatawu said the creative arts industry had good prospects for journalism and business students, citing the huge resources accrued from the sector by investors as well as the key players.

According to the SRC President, the entertainment industry, for instance, was expanding rapidly, presenting huge opportunities for graduates to venture into and make the most out of it.

He appealed to corporate organizations to reach out to the Council by donating a bus in order to facilitate its activities and administrative work.

