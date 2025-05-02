Ibrahim Danlad Backs Kotoko for Victory in Crucial Hearts of Oak Clash

Former Asante Kotoko captain Ibrahim Danlad has tipped his former club to secure a win in Sunday’s high-stakes Super Clash against rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Now with Ethiopian Premier League side Coffee SC, Danlad expressed unwavering confidence in Kotoko’s prospects, citing their preparedness and key players’ form.

“This is a must-win for us,” Danlad stated. “Having worked with Coach [Prosper] Narteh Ogum (also known as Coach Zito), I know his tactical approach. Kwame Opoku is in strong form, and I believe he’ll score. Kotoko will win and keep a clean sheet.” The match, set for May 4, will see Kotoko aim to complete a league double over Hearts after a 1-0 victory in the first leg.

The encounter, Ghana’s most storied football rivalry, will be played under reduced capacity at the 40,000-seat Accra Sports Stadium, with only 25,000 tickets available due to ongoing maintenance. Both teams enter the fixture seeking momentum to cap their seasons: Kotoko sit fourth in the Ghana Premier League with 50 points, while Hearts trail in sixth with 45.

Kotoko’s campaign has been marked by inconsistent form, but the return of striker Kwame Opoku and Ogum’s tactical adjustments have fueled optimism among supporters. Hearts, meanwhile, aim to salvage pride and disrupt their rivals’ momentum under interim coach Abdul Bashiru.

The Super Clash historically influences league dynamics and fan morale, with recent matches often deciding continental competition berths. This edition arrives as both clubs face pressure to meet heightened expectations amid calls for squad overhauls ahead of next season.

While Danlad’s prediction reflects his allegiance, the fixture’s unpredictability remains a hallmark. Hearts have historically leveraged home advantage in Accra, but Kotoko’s away record this season including wins at tough venues adds intrigue. A victory for either side could reshape final standings, with Kotoko eyeing a top-three finish and Hearts targeting a late surge into the upper half.

As anticipation builds, security measures have been heightened to manage the reduced-capacity crowd, with authorities urging fans to adhere to safety protocols. The clash will be broadcast live nationwide, underscoring its cultural significance in Ghanaian football.