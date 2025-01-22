Ibrahim Mahama Funds Eye Surgery for Journalist Kofi Adomah in Dubai

In a remarkable act of generosity, Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners Ltd and Dzata Cement, has stepped in to assist journalist Kofi Adomah by covering the costs of his eye surgery in Dubai.

This compassionate gesture was revealed by broadcaster Nana Yaa Brefo during a segment of the Yen Nsempa Morning Show on Onua FM on January 22, 2025.

The heartwarming story began when Nana Yaa Brefo, upon learning of Kofi Adomah’s struggles after being shot in the eye, reached out to Ibrahim Mahama for help. After hearing of the journalist’s distressing condition, which had left him fearing the possibility of permanent blindness, Mahama quickly offered to take immediate action. “Ibrahim Mahama’s response was swift and kind. He told me, ‘Yaa, do not worry. Tell them to move to Dubai today,’” Brefo recalled.

Nana Yaa Brefo further shared the emotional toll that Kofi Adomah’s ordeal had taken on him. She spoke of a visit to his home, where she witnessed firsthand the fear and despair Adomah had been facing. “He had two eyes, working and living his life. Then suddenly, one eye was gone, and the other was on the verge of going as well. It was heartbreaking to see him shivering and crying, asking, ‘Am I going to go blind? Is this how my story ends?’” Brefo said, her voice laden with emotion.

This poignant situation caught the attention of Ibrahim Mahama, who had previously shown his charitable nature by funding the kidney surgery of a 13-year-old girl, Rosemond Boadu. Mahama’s philanthropic actions continue to resonate in the community, with his timely interventions changing the lives of those in need.

Praising Mahama for his kindness, Brefo expressed her deep gratitude, emphasizing how pivotal the support has been for Kofi Adomah. “I will continue to bless the man Ibrahim Mahama. God bless him,” she said, acknowledging the immense impact of Mahama’s generosity.

Brefo also shared her belief in Mahama’s potential for leadership, suggesting that if the day ever came when he considered running for president, she would fully support him. “If one day, Ghanaians believe, and he himself thinks he can stand for the presidency in this country, I, Nana Yaa Brefo, with my full chest, will support him,” she said with conviction.

Ibrahim Mahama’s latest act of kindness further underscores his reputation as a philanthropist who, in times of crisis, steps forward to make a difference in the lives of others. His interventions not only bring relief but also serve as an inspiration for many, proving that acts of compassion can have a profound impact on individuals and communities alike.