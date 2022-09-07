Ibrahim Tanko names 27 players for U-23 AFCON qualifiers

Ibrahim Tanko, Head Coach of the U-23 the Black Meteors, has named his 27-man squad ahead of the U-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 27 local-based players would begin camping on Wednesday, September 7, at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram as they seek to qualify for the tournament billed for Morocco next year.

Six of the players who helped the Black Galaxies team attain qualification to the Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN) would miss the first week of training as they prepare to join their teammates in Prampram.

They are Augustine Randolf (Karela United), Suraj Seidu ( Accra Hearts of Oak), Dominic Nsobila (Accra Lions), Samuel Kuffour (Bechem United), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko) and Daniel Afriyie Barnie (Accra Hearts of Oak).

Herein the full squad

Goalkeepers: Danlard Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Dari Haruna Aziz (Bechem United), William Emmanuel Essu (Legon Cities), Gregory Obeng Sekyere (Berekum Chelsea FC).

Defenders: Aaron Essel ( Bechem United), Emmanuel Adu Siaw ( FC Samartex), Eugene Frimpong ( Benab FC), Samuel Kufour (Bechem United FC), David Oppong Afrane ( King Faisal FC), Jonas Adjei Adjetey ( Berekum Chelsea), Bismark Anim ( Mighty Jet), Kofi Asmah (Medeama), Augustine Randolf (Karela United).

Midfielders: Emmanuel Adjei ( Attram De Vesser), Simber Sylvester (Dreams FC), Abdul Razak Abdullah ( Heart of Lions), Abass Salifu Samari ( Accra Lions), Frank Owusu ( Tamale City), Hafiz Ibrahim ( Attram De Visser), Isaac Oppong ( Asante Kotoko), Richmond Darko ( Tema Youth SC), Suraj Seidu ( Accra Hearts of Oak), Dominic Nsobila ( Accra Lions).

Wingers: Hagan Frimpong (Accra Lions), Sampson Agyepong (Asante Kotoko), Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye (Accra Great Olympics), Dede Ishmael (Dreams FC), Clinton Duodo (Bechem United).

Strikers: Godwin Segla (Kotoku Royals), Mohamed Yahaya (Tamale City), Yusif Abdul-Razak (Accra Great Olympics).