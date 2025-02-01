Ibrahim Tia Pledges Development, Job Creation and Youth Empowerment

Hon Ibrahim Tia with Insight newspaper reporter, during his vetting for the position of North East Regional Minister outlined an ambitious plan to address unemployment, boost regional development, and empower the youth.

His strategy includes targeted initiatives in agriculture, infrastructure, education, and community engagement.

Hon Tia emphasized the need to tackle unemployment in the North East Region, noting that the unemployment rate, currently at over 16%, exceeds the national average of 14%.

He pledged to support local businesses and provide alternative opportunities for the youth beyond activities.

He expressed his commitment to leveraging various avenues to ensure the youth have access to decent employment opportunities.

Key Priorities Outlined by Hon Ibrahim Tia;

1. Youth Development and Education:

Hon Tia stressed the importance of providing financial support to students through partnerships with state scholarship-awarding institutions.

He also emphasized training programs for kayayei (female head porters) in their respective regions to prevent the southward drift of young, energetic individuals.

2. Agriculture and Job Creation:

He pledged to promote cashew production as a lucrative venture to attract young people into farming. In addition, he proposed collaborative efforts among Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to maximize agricultural potential in rural areas.

3. Infrastructure Development:

Highlighting the importance of connectivity.

He also promised to address market congestion to reduce crime in urban centers.

4.Tourism and Cultural Promotion:

Hon Ibrahim Tia expressed plans to work with the Minister for Tourism to create opportunities in the kente industry and other cultural sectors, providing economic benefits to artisans and youth in the region.

6. Engagement and Collaboration:

Hon Ibrahim Tia pledged to work closely with Members of Parliament in the region to focus on development over politics during the early years of his tenure.

He also committed to fostering strong partnerships with the media, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and traditional leaders, including His Royal Majesty, the Otumfuo, who shares his vision of youth empowerment.

Commitment to Leadership:

Hon Tia dedication behind a peaceful and well-developed region with its youth gainfully employed.

“My youthfulness will be an asset,” Hon Tia stated, “as I work to secure opportunities for the youth and ensure a prosperous future for the North East Region.”

With a clear focus on development and strategic collaboration, Hon Tia vision promises to address the pressing challenges of unemployment, infrastructure, and community development in the North East region.