Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ended speculation around his future by signing a one-year extension with AC Milan, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday.

Having returned to AC Milan in January, the 38-year-old Swede scored 11 goals in 20 outings, and has now made over 100 appearances for the Rossoneri.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2021,” read a club statement.

According to AC Milan, Ibrahimovic has re-joined his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello Sports Center, where he took part in his first training session of the season.