Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the third qualifying round of Europa League after the Swede tested positive for COVID-19, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

The Rossoneri underwent the second round of tests after the positive result of center-back Leo Duarte, and then confirmed Ibrahimovic’s diagnoses.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo Glimt,” read a statement.

“The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” it added.

The Swede, who will turn 39 next month, just renewed deal with the club in late August. The hitman bagged a brace to help Milan claim the opening victory of the new Serie A season.