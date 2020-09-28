Argentine striker Mauro Icardi netted twice as defending champions Paris Saint-Germain claimed a 2-0 win at Stade Reims to win its third straight Ligue 1 game after two consecutive defeats in the first two rounds.

Icardi found the target in each half thanks to two assists from French international Kylian Mbappe.

For the first time this season, Thomas Tuchel was able to field his Fantastic Four – Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi and Angel Di Maria – at the front and it was rewarded with a comfortable victory.

“The plan was to put Neymar close to Mbappe. We chose an offensive structure. We tried something and I have a lot of confidence in my team,” Tuchel said after the match.

Icardi opened the scoring for PSG in the ninth minute which was set up by Mbappe after an impressive long dribble. It was the first goal since February for the Argentinean, who recently took over the number nine jersey from the departed Edinson Cavani.

It didn’t take too long for the former Inter Milan forward to add another as he slotted home in the 62nd minute after receiving Mbappe’s fine cross.

“It’s important for a striker to score goals,” said Icardi. “Today we lacked the efficiency to kill the match earlier, but we are happy with the result.”

The win saw PSG move up to the seventh place on the standings, only four points behind leader Rennes, while Reims still sits second from bottom after suffering four defeats in a row.

Earlier on Sunday, Wissam Ben Yedder struck in each half as nine-man Monaco held on to overcome Strasbourg 3-2 at home. Right-back Ruben Aguilar added another for Niko Kovac’s side in stoppage time of the first half.

Last-placed Dijon was closed to clinching its first win of the news season, but an injury-time penalty from Teji Savanier crashed their hopes as the team was held to a 2-2 draw at home against Montpellier.