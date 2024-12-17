Icasa Approves Sale of Telkom’s Swiftnet to Actis-Led Consortium for $355 Million

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has granted approval for the sale of Telkom’s masts and towers business, Swiftnet, to a private equity consortium led by Actis.

This approval, which includes the transfer of Swiftnet’s telecommunications licenses, removes the final regulatory hurdle for the $355 million transaction.

Telkom confirmed the approval in a statement on December 17, 2024, noting that it follows unanimous shareholder consent in May 2024 and clearance from the Competition Tribunal in September 2024. With Icasa’s approval, the sale now proceeds to the final stages, subject to a few remaining administrative conditions.

Swiftnet, which owns around 4,000 towers and masts, is a key asset in Telkom’s broader strategy to divest non-core assets and refocus on its core operations. The sale will bolster Telkom’s financial flexibility, reduce debt, and enable the company to invest in next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.

Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong highlighted the significance of the deal, stating that the proceeds would strengthen the company’s balance sheet, providing capital for investments in cutting-edge technology. “This transaction supports our goal of creating a more agile, focused company while maintaining our position as South Africa’s leading telecom infrastructure provider,” he said.

The transaction also paves the way for Actis and its partners, including Royal Bafokeng Holdings, to expand their presence in Africa’s growing telecommunications infrastructure sector. The deal aligns with global trends in the telecom industry, where operators are divesting non-core assets to optimise operations and unlock shareholder value.

Telkom’s restructuring efforts are part of a broader strategy to remain competitive and financially robust, contributing to the advancement of South Africa’s telecom infrastructure.