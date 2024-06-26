The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is developing a dynamic spectrum sharing and allocation framework.

This initiative is intended to optimize the utilization of spectrum resources across different frequencies, considering factors like demand, time, location, and usage patterns.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette, Icasa invited stakeholders to provide input on systems that can manage spectrum access in the 3.8GHz-4.2GHz and 5.925GHz-6.425GHz frequency bands. The regulator plans to conduct simulations to determine the feasibility of dynamic spectrum allocation, incorporating public feedback to shape the regulatory sandbox for implementation.

According to Paul Colmer from the Wireless Access Providers’ Association, the move towards dynamic spectrum sharing seeks to accommodate various incumbents, including C-band satellite providers and unlicensed indoor Wi-Fi applications in the specified bands. The implementation aims to quadruple spectrum availability for wireless service providers, potentially enabling faster internet speeds exceeding 500Mbit/s.

Icasa’s transition from traditional static spectrum allocation to a database-driven dynamic system aligns with global trends. This modern approach is expected to lower transaction costs, accelerate time to market, and safeguard incumbent users from interference.

It promotes more efficient spectrum usage and reduces wastage compared to exclusive static allocations.

The adoption of dynamic spectrum management tools reflects international best practices, enhancing broadband access capabilities amidst rising demand. While specific models for spectrum sharing have yet to be finalized by Icasa, the initiative marks a significant step towards maximizing the efficiency of high-demand spectrum resources in South Africa.