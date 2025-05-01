ICBMED marks 10 years of shaping business research and academia-industry partnerships

What started in a small lecture room at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with fewer than 100 participants has, in just a decade, evolved into one of Africa’s key platforms for business and academic exchange. The International Conference on Business Management and Entrepreneurial Development (ICBMED) celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with a strong message: academia and industry must work together to build resilient economies in emerging markets.

Held on April 29 and 30, 2025, at the UPSA Auditorium, this year’s conference was themed “A Decade of Progress: Bridging Academia and Industry for Business Resilience in Emerging Economies.” It drew a cross-section of participants from academia, industry, and policymaking circles, both local and international.

In his keynote remarks, UPSA Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, described ICBMED as a flagship academic initiative that has gone beyond scholarly presentations to influence real-world policy and business development.

“Through this platform, UPSA has supported over 200 startups, restructured its curriculum to reflect industry needs, and launched several policy forums to bridge knowledge with action,” he said.

Prof. Mawutor highlighted the role of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation in building the next frontier of business resilience for Africa.

The conference also featured thought-provoking panel discussions that echoed the same call for deeper collaboration between academia and the private sector. Prof. Smile Dzisi, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Education Service, spoke about the growing focus on equipping students with employable skills and preparing them for an ever-evolving job market.

Mr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke, President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), outlined industry’s role in closing the gap through internships, partnerships, and applied research. Mr. David Afflu, Managing Director of GBfoods, urged students to embrace critical thinking and practical problem-solving as key attributes valued by employers.

Throughout the two-day event, researchers presented papers on business innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystems, economic transformation, and education reform—topics that resonate strongly with the conference’s aim of driving forward-looking dialogue.

The conference ended with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Mrs. Juliana Akushika Andoh, a lecturer and member of the organizing committee. She acknowledged the many players whose support made the event a success.

“From our sponsors and industry partners to our speakers, volunteers, and support staff—this has been a collective achievement,” she said, quoting Proverbs 3:5–6 as a reminder of the guiding role of faith in all pursuits.

From its modest beginnings to becoming a major international research event, ICBMED’s 10th edition was not only a celebration of academic excellence but a renewed call to action—for universities and industries to work hand-in-hand to shape a more resilient and innovative African economy.