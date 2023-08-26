ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be unveiled by Museveni

The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) announced that the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s World Cup Trophy will arrive in Uganda on Aug. 26 and be unveiled by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his wife, Janet Kataaka Museveni, on Aug. 27.

Dennis Musali, the Communication Manager of the Association, told Xinhua on Thursday that the trophy will be officially unveiled by the President and the first lady at the State House in Entebbe. “We are very excited that Uganda will have this opportunity to host the Trophy,” added Musali.

“This groundbreaking journey reflects Uganda’s incredible progress in the cricket field, with significant consequences echoing across cultural and geographical divisions,” said Musali.

While acknowledging that Uganda might not be a contender in the upcoming cricket World Cup, Musali emphasized the evident passion for the sport in the country. The Trophy will remain in Uganda for four days before proceeding to Nigeria and South Africa.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour commenced on June 27 and plans to visit 18 countries and regions, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the U.S., Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host nation, India.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, a quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament contested by men’s national teams, is slated to unfold in India from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19, 2023.

The event was initially scheduled for February to March 2023 but faced postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten teams, inclusive of the 2019 defending champions, England, are set to compete.