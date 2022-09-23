ICC Men’s T20 World Cup arrives  in Ghana 

The 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup trophy tour made a stop in Ghana on Thursday.

It was met on arrival by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Deputy Sports Minister, Mr. Evans Bobie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, and the Executive Board of the Ghana Cricket Association.

The coveted trophy landed for a two-day tour in the country for fans to catch a glimpse of it.

Ghana having missed out in the qualification to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, have still been given the nod to have a feel of the trophy as the tournament approaches.

Fortunately, Ghana would be the last country the trophy visits before going to Australia where the tournament would be held from October 16 to November 22.

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) speaking on behalf of the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo shared his outmost excitement about Ghana being among the few nations who would get the chance to catch a glimpse of the trophy.

He said, the presence of the trophy in Ghana falls part of the ministries mandate to promote and create awareness on the sport across the 16 regions in Ghana.

“Our dream is to ensure that we get Cricket promoted as a sport so that we can develop talents and have our national teams that can maybe in the next five years lift the world cricket trophy,” he stated.

He further urged the President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare to also introduce the students into cricket in order to nurture them to grow in the sports.

Mr Ussif finally urged Ghanaians to throw their support to the sport as it sought to gain its feet in Ghana.

Mr.Emmanuel Owusu- Ansah, president of the Ghana Cricket Association also thanked the Minister and his deputy for making the dream to have the World Cup in Ghana a reality.

“This is a new dawn for the development of Cricket in Ghana. He added.

Present at the ceremony was the Ghana Olympic Commiitee President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, and other delegations from the ICC and GCA.

The trophy would be on display at the Black Stars square for display on Friday at 1300hours.