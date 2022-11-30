ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana begins campaign on Thursday

Ghana’s men cricket team is set to begin its International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier B campaign on Thursday as they take on Eswatini at the IPRC in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ghana would hope to qualify for the tournament this time round after missing the last edition which took place in Rwanda last year.

The 14-man squad selected to represent the country would battle seven other nations, Eswatini, Mozambique, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Gambia and rivals, Nigeria as they seek to book a qualification to the Regional final which would be played in Namibia next year.

Only two African teams would make it out of the Sub regional African A and B qualifiers which was slated from November 30 to December 10, 2022.

The selected players to represent Ghana were Obed Harvey, Samson Awe Awiah, James Kwaku Vifah, Amoluk Singh Sembhi, Godfred Bakiweyem, Rexford Bakum and Kofi Bagabena.

The rest were Kwame Theodore, Devender Singh, Daniel Anefi, Aziz Sualley, Alexander Osei, Richmond Baaleri and Paul Ayoleyine.

The top two sides from each sub region would compete in the regional finals to make it to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in West Indies and the United States.

England were the defending champions of the Cricket World Cup after beating Pakistan by five wickets.

Uganda made it to the 2022 Cricket World Cup tournament in Australia this year after emerging champions of the African qualifiers.