ICCO Monthly Cocoa Market Report September 2021

By
News Ghana
-
0
A Ghanaian cocoa farmer dries cocoa beans under the sunshine on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)
A Ghanaian cocoa farmer dries cocoa beans under the sunshine on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)

Latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for the month of SEPTEMBER 2021 issued by the ICCO. It contains valuable information on the sector, highlighting:

the latest news on futures prices developments,

the short-term net position of commercial traders (hedgers),

cocoa gradings and stocks in exchange-licensed warehouses,

origin differentials,

cocoa butter and powder prices, and

production and farm-gate price
ICCO-Monthly-Cocoa-Market-Report-September-2021

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here