ICCO-Monthly-Cocoa-Market-Report-September-2021

Latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for the month of SEPTEMBER 2021 issued by the ICCO. It contains valuable information on the sector, highlighting:

the latest news on futures prices developments,

the short-term net position of commercial traders (hedgers),

cocoa gradings and stocks in exchange-licensed warehouses,

origin differentials,

cocoa butter and powder prices, and

production and farm-gate price

