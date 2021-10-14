Latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for the month of SEPTEMBER 2021 issued by the ICCO. It contains valuable information on the sector, highlighting:
the latest news on futures prices developments,
the short-term net position of commercial traders (hedgers),
cocoa gradings and stocks in exchange-licensed warehouses,
origin differentials,
cocoa butter and powder prices, and
production and farm-gate price
ICCO-Monthly-Cocoa-Market-Report-September-2021
