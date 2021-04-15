latest World Cocoa Market Review for the month of March 2021 issued by the ICCO. It contains valuable industry information about:

Front-month cocoa contract prices in London and New York plunged by 13% and 14% respectively.

European certified stocks increased by 21% while a 31% rise was recorded in certified stocks in the United States, thanks to gradings that occurred during March on the Exchange.

Over 52,000 tonnes of cocoa beans were tendered against the March 2021 contract in Europe.

Origin differentials showed signs of halting from pronounced drops on both sides of the Atlantic.

2020/21 crop sizes of Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana are currently higher year-on-year.

