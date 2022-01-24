ICCO releases Monthly Cocoa Market Report for December 2021

Please, find below the latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for the month of DECEMBER 2021 issued by the ICCO:

Arrivals and purchases of cocoa beans from the two-top producing countries were reported to be down by 4% in Côte d’Ivoire, and a staggering 54% in Ghana.

Compared to their settlement values recorded during the first trading day of December, prices of the MAR-22 contract moved upwards on both sides of the Atlantic, increasing by 6% from US$2,181 to US$2,304 per tonne and by 8% from US$2,342 to US$2,530 per tonne in London and New York respectively

The annual average of the US-denominated ICCO daily price stood at US$2,427 per tonne, up by 3% compared to level reached the previous year.

