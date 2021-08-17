ICCO releases Monthly Cocoa Market Report for July 2021

Please, find attached the latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for the month of July 2021 issued by the ICCO. It contains valuable industry information and highlights the following:

Prices of the nearby cocoa futures contract averaged US$2,195 per tonne and ranged between US$2,122 and US$2,295 per tonne in London whereas in New York, average price of the first position contract stood at US$2,332 per tonne, seesawing between US$2,242 and US$2,425 per tonne.

In Europe, 7,960 tonnes of cocoa beans were exchanged against the JUL-21 contract, down from the 9,280 tonnes tendered against the JUL-20 one.

Certified stocks in exchange licensed warehouses kept on climbing on either side of the Atlantic.

Cocoa graded on the exchange increased year-on-year by 17,100 tonnes to 136,800 tonnes in Europe and by 79,133 tonnes to 95,487 tonnes in the United States.

Origin differentials continued to weaken year-over-year in July in both Europe and the United States. Declining cocoa beans prices on futures markets upheld the bolstering effect on cocoa powder prices and exerted downward pressure on prices of cocoa butter.

Grindings data posted by main regional cocoa associations for the second quarter of 2021 indicated resumption in cocoa processing activities in Europe, Asia, and North America.