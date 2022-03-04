ICCO releases new Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics for February 2022

A Ghanaian cocoa farmer dries cocoa beans under the sunshine on a plantation in Eastern Region, Ghana, on May 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Seth)
The International Cocoa Organization today releases  its first forecasts for the 2021/22 cocoa year and revised estimates of world production, grindings,  and stocks of cocoa beans for 2020/21 cocoa year. The data published in Issue No. 1 – Volume  XLVIII – Cocoa year 2021/22 of the Quarterly Bulletin of Cocoa Statistics, reflect the most recent  information available to the Secretariat as at the beginning of February 2022. 

Compared to the 2020/21 season, cocoa supply is anticipated to drop by 5% to 4.955 million  tonnes. The current season witnessed a slow start and despite the mild Harmattan, severe dryness is being experienced in the main producing countries of West Africa. Although it is  anticipated that the weather will turn around for the better to support the mid-crop, global  production for the season under review will still be lower compared to the historic level recorded  for the preceding crop year.  

Global cocoa demand is projected to increase and register a jump of almost 3% from 4.959 million  tonnes during 2020/21 to 5.086 million tonnes for the season under review. Thanks to progress  in vaccinations, economies have opened, and this boosted demand for most commodities  including cocoa. Nevertheless, uncertainties remain over the long term. COVID-19 remains a  concern as for the past years, outbreaks of COVID-19 variants led to restrictions on people’s  movements and consequently demand. Indeed, supply chain bottlenecks, inflationary pressures,  freight charges amongst others are key unknown factors that could derail the rebound of  commodities including cocoa. 

Summary of forecasts and revised estimates 

Cocoa year 

(Oct-Sep) 

 2020/21  2021/22 Year-on-year 

change
Previous 

estimates a/ 

 Revised 

estimates

 Forecasts
World gross production World grindings 

Surplus/deficit b/ 

End-of-season stocks 

Stocks/Grindings ratio 

 (thousand tonnes) (Per cent) 

5 175 5 226 4 955 – 271 – 5.2%  4 911 4 959 5 086 + 127 + 2.6%  + 212 + 215 -181 

1 924 1 928 1 747 – 181 – 9.4%  39.2% 38.9% 34.3%

 

