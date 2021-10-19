ICCS launches National Cyber Quiz to create awareness

The Institute of Compliance and Cyber Studies (ICCS) on Monday launched the National Cyber Quiz to create Cyber Security awareness within the Ghanaian community, Africa and the world as large.

Mr Theophilus Kwadjo Odjer-Bio, the Executive Director of the ICCS, said the quiz had come to stay and would be organized yearly in October to sensitize Ghanaians as the National Cyber Month of Ghana.

He said Cyber-crimes were growing and a threat to national security and the socio-economic functioning of every nation, adding that businesses across the globe both financial and non-financial institutions, were facing the risk of money laundering as a result of the emergence of cyber.

Mr Odjeir-Bio said the National Cyber Quiz was a programme designed to build a platform of partnership between the private and the government sectors to help curb the menace of cyber security in the country.

He said Cyber Security posed a serious threat to the integrity and sanctity of the country, and recommended for public private partnership in the area of investments and logistics to address the menace.

He applauded the Universities for the bold steps in taking part in the first ever cyber quiz, and wished them the best of luck for the competition.

Mrs Mary Dove, General Manager Operations at the Millennium, said the issues of cyber security had become topical in recent times, and called for urgent attention to address the situation.

He said the cyber insurance market was steadily growing because businesses were now available on the internet where customers could easily access information, stressing that lives and business were heavily dependent on cyber security.

He said the Quiz would offer an opportunity for the participating institutions to understand the cyber space and how it would protect themselves, businesses and information that was available.

Dr Albert Antwi Boasiako, Director General National Cyber Security, said the passage of the Cyber Security Act to Authority and was engaging stakeholders to create awareness about the Act and help to perform its mandate effectively.

He commended the government for making good use of the internet space by introducing various digitalization initiatives to address fraudulent activities in transacting businesses.

The participating Universities are University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, Academic City University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Lancaster University, Ghana Christians University College, Valley View University, and Central University.