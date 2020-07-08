The International Child Development programme (ICDP), a Non-Governmental Organization, with focus on girls, has saluted the National Democratic congress (NDC) for choosing a woman as the running mate to partner former President John Mahama, in the December7 elections.

According to the ICDP, the nomination of Professor Mrs Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman, to the high office of a Vice Presidential candidate by the NDC, the largest opposition party in Ghana, was a dream come true.

In a statement signed by Mrs Joyce Larnyoh, Country Director of the ICDP and copied to the GNA, it called on all women irrespective of their backgrounds to show their support to the nominee to further lift the women’s empowerment agenda.

The statement said “the nomination of Mrs Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as the first woman vice presidential candidate of one of the two largest political party in Ghana is an acclamation of what we have clamored for as women all these years”.

The statement further noted that, “it’s worthy to note that some political parties had nominated women as their running mates in some time past, but the nomination of a woman by the largest opposition party is significant and must be acknowledged by all”.

Mrs Larnyoh, indicated that the nomination of a woman to that high position would undoubtedly impact heavily on all activities and programmes geared towards the girl child education and empowerment.

She expressed the hope that all in the women empowerment campaign would not look at the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyeman, with political lenses, but would support her as a matter of course to further strengthen the women’s agenda.

