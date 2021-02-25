dpa/GNA – Iceland was hit by a powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday which rocked the country’s south-west.

The quake and aftershocks mainly affected the peninsula south of the capital, Reykjavik.

The Icelandic Met Office said its systems recorded 11 earthquakes with a magnitude 4.0.

There were no reports of any injuries or major damage, but residents were advised to be observant and avoid steep terrain in the Reykjanes peninsula due to risk of falling rocks and boulders as well as landslides.

A dpa reporter in the capital said there were tremors and aftershocks after the main earthquake that struck at 1005 GMT.

Iceland is located on a number of fault zones, and Icelanders are used to earthquakes.