(dpa) – Iceland is relaxing its coronavirus regulations as of Thursday.

People can now go back to the gym and swimming pools, but only half as many visitors are allowed in as normal, and the studios and pools must also close no later than 10 pm.

The same closing time now also applies to pubs, which are also allowed to receive customers again from Thursday.

Training sessions and sporting competitions are also allowed again for children and adults, but without spectators. Choirs and other artistic events may now have up to 50 participants on stage and 100 seated people in the audience. The upper limit for participants in public gatherings is raised from 10 to 20.

Iceland, with a population of just 360,000, has long had the lowest number of new infections per capita in the entire European Economic Area. However, a series of new infections had led the government to introduce tighter restrictions at the end of March.