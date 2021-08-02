ICGC Holy Hills Temple Organises “Worship Experience 2021.”

International Gospel Church(ICGC) Holy Hills Temple has organized a soul-touching event dubbed: “Worship Experience 2021.”

The event which was held in a grand style at Holy Hills Temple, Lormmava in Accra created a spirit-filled atmosphere for the patrons to render worship and praises to God.

The event was commenced with a powerful songs ministration from Hills Choir will definitely be a nostalgic experience which will arguably be very difficult for its witnesses to forget since it had a remarkable impact on all who were present.

The audience were left thrilled and in high spirits as they freely enjoyed the spirit-filled atmosphere.

The Ministers present at the event were; Deacon Daniel Bieni, Rev. Abel Quainoo, and Min. Felix Charlie ignited the event with their presence and ministered powerful favourite gospel songs which the audience sang along and danced to the glory and praise of God. The night was full of praise and endless dancing.

In an interview with the Resident Pastor for International Gospel Church, Holy Hills Temple, Rev. Oscar Morrison, he explained that the event was basically organised to bring all believers under one umbrella in order to render worship and thanks to the celestial God. “More so, Worship Experience 2021 was created alongside our Forty Days of Power,” he added.

Adding that, the event was also a means of evangelism to reach out to people, especially the youth to stop vices that could harm their potentials.

