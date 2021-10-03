ICIJ May Publish More Data on Offshore Schemes Soon

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) told Sputnik on Sunday that it does not rule out more revelations about offshore schemes used by the world’s richest and most powerful people in the coming days, months or even years as the group is combing through 12 million files.

Earlier in the day, the ICIJ published a new “Pandora Papers” leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe.

“We tend to continue to publish based on the documents. We intend to publish in the next few days and months and possibly years to come. Well, it’s 12 million documents, so I’m sure more stories will come,” an ICIJ spokesperson said.

They were also open to the idea that new prominent names might emerge over the course of the investigation.

“I don’t know the answer to that, it depends on what we’ll discover. What I can tell you is that it’s [has] taken us 2 years to find the 35 that we have. We may discover more but we don’t know,” the spokesperson added.