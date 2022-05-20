Icons Basketball Academy seek to fight streetism and drug abuse with basketball

Coach James Ocloo, Head Coach of Icons Basketball Academy, has stated the need to use the sport to combat streetism among the youth.

The Icons Basketball Academy of the Greater Accra Basketball League has started embarking on a series of campaigns geared towards involving street children in the sport.

According to Coach Ocloo, his outfit wants to organise a series of basketball clinics to help whip up the interest of the youth on the street as well as fight issues associated with drug abuse.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Ocloo said: “We are having a nationwide tour of basketball clinics to develop the interest and skills of these teenagers in the game of basketball.

“The tour would last throughout the year, with some regions having already benefited from this skill clinic. ”

Coach Ocloo also disclosed that the clinics would focus on the Under-12, Under-18, and Under-23 categories to help unearth the hidden talents among the younger ones.

The Icons Basketball Academy has visited Tamale, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Kumasi, and Koforidua to engage these vulnerable children, with their next stop being Ada in the Greater Accra Region.