ICT centre commissioned at Agona Abodom

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, has commissioned an internet connected Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre at Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region to promote ICT among students in the area.

The facility was provided by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) to promote internet usage.

Mrs Owusu Ekuful said it was governmentâ€™s policy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that ICT centres were built in every rural community to enable pupils and students to gain access to internet facilities.

She said the usage of information technology tools would help sharpen studentâ€™s practical skills and facilitate easy promotion of businesses in the rural communities to aid economic growth.

The commissioning coincided with the Annual Akwambo Festival of the chiefs and people of Abodom.

The Minister commended the chiefs for ensuring the formation of ICT clubs in schools that are direct beneficiaries of the internet facility to enhance their studies.

On the poor road network at Abodom, she gave the assurance that she would report immediately to the Roads Minister for the needed rehabilitation works to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

Nana Owiro XIV, the Regent of Agona Abodom, said the 2022 Festival focused on the need for the youth to pursue secular education and reiterated calls on the Government to fix the town roads to make commuting easier for residents and travellers.

He admonished the students, especially the girls, to concentrate on their studies and desist from pre-marital sex to avoid teenage pregnancy that could truncate their educational pursuits.

The regent of Abodom assured that the facility would be well maintained to benefit future generations.