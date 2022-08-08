ICT Centre established in Agona Abodom

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitisation, has commissioned a Community ICT Centre (CIC) for the people of Agona Abodom in the Agona West Municipality, Central Region.

The facility, built by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), will train and equip the youth with ICT skills and techniques.

The Centre has 20 computers, a printer, a photocopier, among other accessories.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, at the commissioning, said her Ministry intended to intensify ICT education in the country and also encourage the youth to participate in the technology world.

“The facility will give the youth the opportunity to learn how to use technology and information in ways appropriate to their needs and aspirations,” she reiterated.

The Minister said they had through GIFEC put up such structures in other parts of the country and that they were determined to ensure that every community had one to thrive government’s digitisation drive.

She stressed on the need for Africa to take advantage of its youthful population and give them the right digital skills.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the digital divide was not just about connectivity but also people’s lack of knowledge and skills needed to succeed in a digital economy.

“Lack of skills is the greatest barrier to digital inclusion, especially for people living in unserved and underserved communities,” she added.

She entreated the community to put the facility to good use and ensure that it was maintained properly.

Nana Owiro XIV, Acting Chief of the area, said the facility would be put to good use for the benefit of the community.

He appealed to the Government for a modernised hospital, asphalted roads and a market centre.