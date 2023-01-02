ICU-Ghana calls for effective collaboration between workers, employers

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union-Ghana(ICU-Ghana) has called for effective collaboration between workers and employers to achieve organisational goals and nation-building.

The Union said there was a need to co-exist and relate symbiotically as workers and employers in social partnership, saying “it takes two to tango” and that capital could not succeed without Labour and vice versa.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary of ICU-Ghana, said this in a new year’s message issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said 2023 had the prospect of being successful and urged workers to play their roles with zeal and dedication for the growth of the country.

Mr Ayawine said the economic situation in the country should not discourage workers, but ignite them to overcome the challenges and make the year economically viable for national development.

“It is true that hard work breaks no bone. Let us therefore, as workers, continue to work harder for the achievement of organizational and national goals for the full recovery of the national economy,” he said.

He called on the government and other employers to ensure equitable distribution of the “national cake” as a reciprocal gesture by workers and an increase in productivity.

“The government should sustain the measures put in place to ensure the stabilization of the cedi against its major trading currencies to aid doing business in Ghana and to reduce the prices of goods and services to ameliorate the economic hardship imposed on Ghanaians.”

The General Secretary urged the government to take steps to ensure a sustainable fuel price reduction that would reflect in the cost of transportation fares in the country.

He commended all gallant workers and urged them to continue giving their best in the discharge of their work for the growth and development of the country.